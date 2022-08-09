Being thankful should not just be reserved for November when we celebrate Thanksgiving.

Any month is a time to be thankful and to give thanks. The Texas County Library wants to do just that by expressing our appreciation to these generous local donors who helped make our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program so successful these past two months:

Intercounty Electric Cooperative, Piney River Ford, Justin Shelby-State Farm Insurance, Ozark Glass, Tax Matters, the Houston Chamber, Darin’s Body Shop, the Houston Do it Center, Simmons Bank, Texas County Memorial Hospital, Grand Appliance, Progressive Ozark Bank, the City of Houston Municipal Swimming Pool, Pizza Hut, G&W Sales, Merica Family Dental, The Gas Station, Western Dairy Transport, Dr. Jim Perry, C.R. Riddle-Shelter Insurance, the Houston Herald and Big County Radio.

Thank you all for your generous support.

We had some wonderful presenters for the kids during Summer Reading that the library is also thankful for: Jellyfish Balloon Art, The Rock House Design, Intercounty, Missouri Department of Conservation, University of Missouri Extension and Kaleidoscope Discovery Center.

Also a big thank you to the librarians at each of our four locations for their hard work making the Summer Reading Program happen. They all did a terrific job! Stay tuned throughout the year for the 2023 theme to be announced!

Here at the Houston branch, some titles on our shelves with the topic of thanks are, “Thanks for Giving” by Abby Klein, and two for kids: “Llama Llama Gives Thanks” by Anna Dewdy, and “Be Thankful Pout Pout Fish” by E. Diesen.

We sure would be thankful if you would “like” the Texas County Library Facebook page!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.