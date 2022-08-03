Fall sports squads at Houston High School and Houston Middle School will soon begin preparation for their 2022 seasons.

The HHS football team will begin practicing for real on Monday (Aug. 8). Led by eighth-year head coach Eric Sloan, the Tigers open the campaign Aug. 26 at Orchard Farm (in St. Charles).

The HHS volleyball team will also start gathering daily on Monday. The Lady Tigers and seventh-year head coach Loran Richardson will take part in a jamboree at Cabool on Aug. 25 and begin their season Aug. 30 at Licking.

Under the guidance of second-year head coach Justin Brown, the HHS and HMS cross country teams have been running daily since June 6. Both schools’ boys and girls squads will begin competing in a meet Sept. 8 at Willow Springs.

The HMS football team begins practice on Monday, Aug. 15. The Tigers and head coach Todd McKinney (in his 19th year in the position) will begin their 6-game slate Sept. 8 at Mountain Grove.

The HMS volleyball team starts practicing on Aug. 16.

Led by sixth-year head coach Juli Yardley, the Lady Tigers’ season-opener is set for Sept. 2 at Eminence.