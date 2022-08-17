Firefighters were able to contain a Houston house blaze to a garage area early Wednesday morning.

The call at 902 W. Highway 17 came at 2:11 a.m.

Two individuals were working on a car. They were attempting to siphon the gasoline out of the fuel tank in order to pull it out and replace a fuel pump. The gas vapors ignited, authorities said.

Fire Chief Robbie Smith said all damage was contained to the attached garage. There was smoke damage in living areas at the Johna Kozemczak home.

There were no injuries.