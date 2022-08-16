The Texas County Food Pantry is one of three southwest Missouri recipients from the “Let’s Go to Work Fund” administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO).

It received a $10,000 grant to assist Texas County residents that are at or below 50 percent of the median income in the county.

All three recipients had received funds before.

Since opening the fund in late 2022, the CFO has granted $620,000 to reduce transportation-related barriers to employment thanks to gifts from David and Stacey O’Reilly, the O’Reilly Charity Golf Classic Fund, Bass Pro Shops, the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, an anonymous donor and other generous donors, as well as $250,000 from the CFO’s reserves.

Grant dollars are to be used exclusively to support individuals with transportation needs such as car repairs, new tires, gasoline cards, licensing fees or taxes, transportation services such as bus passes, ride-sharing services, taxis, purchase or repair of bikes/e-bikes, or vehicle purchase down payments.

The Houston Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Its president is Ross Richardson.

ALL AGENCIES CAN APPLY

Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Grants will be made as funds remain available. Donors can help extend this program by donating to the Let’s Get to Work Fund at cfozarks.org/donate.