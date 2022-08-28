On the strength of a prolific running game and numerous timely plays on defense and special teams, the Houston High School football team cruised to a 49-8 win in the 2022 season-opener Friday at Orchard Farm (near St. Charles).

After Houston came up empty on a time-consuming 14-play drive to begin the contest, the Tigers got the ball back late in the first quarter when senior linebacker Dakota James recovered a fumble at the Orchard Farm 25-yard line after a bad snap. Senior Anthony Carroll then ran twice to give Houston a first down at the Eagles’ 11-yard line at the end of the period.

On the second play of the second quarter, the Tigers got on the board when Carroll ran 4 yards for a touchdown and led 8-0 after a 2-point conversion run by Carroll.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan fist-bumps players prior to the kickoff of the Tigers’ season-opener Friday at Orchard Farm.

From there, it was all Houston.

The Tigers increased their advantage to 14-0 on a 1-yard run on a keeper by junior quarterback Wyatt Hughes at the 7:57 mark of the period.

With just over 2 minutes to go in the first half, senior Zac Williams intercepted a pass and ran the ball back about 12 yards to the Orchard Farm 48-yard line. A few plays later, the Tigers executed a perfect reverse play and Carroll dashed 14 yards untouched into the left side of the end zone and Houston was ahead 20-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Eagles’ sophomore Jorden Matlock got loose and appeared to be about to score, but was run down by James at the Houston 15-yard line after rambling 64 yards down the right side of the field. The Tigers’ defense then kept Orchard Farm scoreless, with three big plays in the defensive backfield resulting in incomplete passes.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan called for an onside kick to open the second half, and freshman kicker Cohen Brannan delivered a perfect ball that bounced off of an Eagles player and was recovered by sophomore Bryson Alexander at the Orchard Farm 48-yard line.

Hughes then gained yardage on a few keepers (including a 27-yard run to the Eagles’ 18), and Houston struck again in a 5-yard TD run by senior Austin Goetz. After Carroll ran for another 2-point conversion, the Tigers held a commanding 28-0 lead.

HHS senior Austin Goetz (11) celebrates with teammate Anthony Carroll after Carroll scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

But they continued to apply big-time pressure on both sides of the ball and produced several more scoring opportunities.

With 7:34 left in the third quarter, the Eagles started a drive on their own 16-yard line and quickly fell victim to another bad snap. This time, the ball went past the goal line and was pounced on by junior linebacker Grayson Mitchell for a touchdown. When Hughes tacked on a 2-point run, the lead had grown to 36-0 (and the clock ran continuously the rest of the way since one team led by at least 35 points in the second half).

With 1:22 remaining in the third quarter, Mitchell lined up at running back and scored on a 2-yard run. Goetz then made good on a point-after kick and the Tigers were up 43-0.

The host Eagles prevented a shutout with a 25-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Collin Sinclair with 6:38 left in the game and trailed 43-8 after a 2-point conversion pass from Sinclair to junior running back Jackson Carruthers.

But the Big Red O wasn’t done yet.

With 1:32 to go in the game, Goetz took a hand off from Hughes and ran 64 yards down the left side of the field for a TD. After Goetz missed the extra point kick, the final score was on the board.

After traveling more than 160 miles for the opener, Houston (1-0) will ramble about 10 miles farther next Friday for a nonconference game at Fayette.