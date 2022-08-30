This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Fort Leonard Wood is set to host its Retiree Appreciation Days celebration Sept. 9-10 at various locations around the installation.

Events this year will include a bus tour of the post, a retirement ceremony, lunch in an Army dining facility, retiree dinner and a town hall.

The goal is to provide retirees and their families with information, services and assistance concerning their personal affairs, benefits, privileges, rights and entitlements. Call 573-596-0947 for details.