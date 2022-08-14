For the first time in more than 20 years the public was invited Saturday inside the gates of Fort Leonard Wood to meet with soldiers and learn what the Army does at the installation.

During the event, visitors watched as 20 civilians completed the Oath of Enlistment marking the beginning of their Army journey, followed by live demonstrations with military working dogs by the Military Police soldiers, breaching and movement techniques by engineer soldiers and sensitive site exploitation by chemical soldiers.

Visitors were also able to participate in hands-on activities at various stations and check out military vehicles and equipment around Gammon Field.