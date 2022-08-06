A Houston couple will be among inductees in the George D. Hay Society of West Plains.

David and Darlene Gourley are included in the 16th hall of honor induction that is planned for 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs.

The Gourleys have performed gospel music around the world and are well-known throughout southern Missouri.

Hay got the inspiration for the Grand Ole Opry after three musicians played in 1919 in Old Town, Mo.

Other inductees are George Mason, Harrison, Ark., a world-renown fiddler player who plays for the Amanda Cook bluegrass band; and Gordan McCann, Springfield, who has a deep knowledge of music in the Ozarks.

Other awards also will be presented. Eric Lewis and the New Kentucky Colonels will perform a pre-show.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.