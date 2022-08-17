This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A Cabool man will be inducted Oct. 19 into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

John Mark Hale is in his 49th year on the football coaching staff at Cabool High School.

CEO and Executive Director Byron Shive on Wednesday announced the upcoming inductees for the football luncheon presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company. It’s set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.

Hale has served in numerous roles over the years, from defensive coordinator to offensive coordinator, as well as special teams, wide receivers and centers. Primarily, he has consistently worked with defensive backs and has been a part of 193 wins. He was the head coach in 1995 after a late-summer departure.

Over the years, Cabool has won a couple of conference championships and six district titles. The 1987 team was the most successful in his tenure, as the Bulldogs reached the state quarterfinals and finished 10-2 after falling to eventual state champion Brentwood Academy of St. Louis. Hale also is the groundskeeper, and the school district named its football field in his honor in 2021.

He has received an NFL Hall of Fame/Army Leadership Award and was a recipient of the Doug Potts Right Hand Man Award from the Missouri Football Coaches Association, which inducted him in 2020. He also handles laundry for the football and basketball teams and serves as the team bus driver. A 1969 graduate of Murray (Ky.) High School, Hale was all-conference as a football defensive back and all-district as a catcher. He graduated from Murray State University in 1974.