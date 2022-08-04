A Hartshorn man faces a pair of charges after an investigation Tuesday involving the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol at a business at Hartshorn.

Darryl F. Harris, 39 of Hartshorn, is charged with attempted stealing by physically taking (a class E felony) and third-degree kidnapping (a class A misdemeanor).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies and a trooper responded to a business in the Hartshorn area regarding a report of an attempted abduction. A boy reported being approached by a man later identified as Harris at the business, stating he would trade the boy $40 for a $20 bill.

The boy told officers Harris offered a handshake and then grabbed his arm and pulled him toward a vehicle, Lindsey said, but another juvenile was present and helped pull the boy away.

The state trooper arrived on scene and detained Harris. Deputies attempted to interview Harris, but he refused to answer questions and cursed at them, Lindsey said.

Harris was arrested and transported him to jail. His bond is set at $150,000.