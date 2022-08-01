This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “first pitch contest” as part of its September “Community Night” at the Springfield Cardinals.

The band will perform the national anthem on Sept. 10 prior to the Cardinals’ home game at Hammons Field. As part of the night, the state champion HHS Scholar Bowl team as well as the district champion HHS softball team will be honored at home plate with their respective trophies.

The community is invited to pitch in and compete to throw out the first pitch that evening as part of the “first pitch” competition. Proceeds will be used to purchase a new trailer to be used by the band for its numerous competitions and performances during the year. The HHS band has grown to 45 members this year.

Brenda Senter, a band booster volunteer, is organizing the first pitch contest. She said each competitor is responsible for raising their money for the contest. She suggests setting up jar locations, Facebook or media ads or any other creative means. Senter will collect raised monies at 2 p.m. Sept. 9.

Senter said each competitor should be at Hammons Field by 4:45 p.m. on game day for photographs and to be recognized at home plate. The Springfield Cardinals will then announce the winner, who will throw out the first pitch.

Tickets for the game can still be purchased at the HHS office during weekday business hours. They are $10 apiece. The first 2,000 attendees to arrive at the stadium will receive a Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst double bobblehead. A fireworks show will conclude the night.

For more information about the first pitch competition, contact Senter at 918-527-6282 or hisel1970@yahoo.com.