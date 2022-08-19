The Houston High School band will host its third annual Ice Cream Social beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, (tonight) on the lawn in front of Hiett Gymnasium.

Treats will be available to purchase from Custard by C-Sue and Keep it Classic Ice Cream from band member Max Bittle. Tickets will also be available to purchase for the Houston Community Night in September at a Springfield Cardinals game.

The band, under the direction of Sam Van Dielen, will perform beginning around 7:45 p.m. The performance will be the debut of the 2022 show “A Place I Know.”

Attendees should bring cash for any purchases and a lawn chair.