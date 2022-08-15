This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “First Pitch Contest” for the Springfield Cardinals baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The band will play the national anthem before the game. The HHS State Scholar Bowl champions will be recognized at home plate with their trophy and introductions and the HHS softball district champions will also be recognized.

The “First Pitch” competition winner will be determined by the person who raises the most money. The funds raised by each competitor will go toward the purchase of a new

8.5 x 24’ car hauler trailer that has been built for the needs of the band. It will be used by the band for its numerous statewide competitions and performances planned for this coming school year and thereafter.

The competitors for the “First Pitch Contest” are: Shari McCallister, owner of D & L Florist; Airika Barnett-Wiseman representing Shelter Insurance; Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent of Houston Schools; Sam Van Dielen, Houston Schools band director; Curt Hugenot, senior loan officer for West Plains Bank, Houston; and Marilyn Douglas, representing TCMH.

The band encourages everyone to go support their favorite community volunteer competing in the first pitch. The competitors will all be recognized Saturday night on the field before the game and the one who raises the most money will be announced at the game and get to throw the first pitch.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Houston High School office for $11 each. All purchases should be the correct cash or check for the tickets because no change is available. At the game the first 2,000 attendees will receive a Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst Double Bobblehead and can see fireworks after the game. The game starts at 6:05 p.m.