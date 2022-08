The Houston High School football team and Houston Varsity Club will host the annual scrimmage and meal fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 13, in Tiger Stadium.

The event will feature a meal of a pulled pork sandwich, sides and a drink available for $10.

Food will be served beginning at about 5:30 p.m. and the scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the HHS football program.

The Tigers will open the 2022 season Friday, Aug. 26, at Orchard Farm (in St. Charles).