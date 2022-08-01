A Houston High School alumnus has been promoted to captain in the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lt. Jason M. Pace, assistant director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, was elevated to captain and named director of that division on Aug. 1.

Pace was appointed to the patrol on July 1, 1997, as a member of the 74th Recruit Class. After completing his training at the patrol’s academy, he was assigned to Troop I, Laclede County. In January 2001, he transferred to Troop D, Springfield, Zone 1, Greene County. In 2004, Pace was assigned as a full-time recruiter with responsibilities covering four troops. In 2005, Pace was promoted to corporal and remained in that position.

On Dec. 1, 2008, Pace was promoted to sergeant and remained a full-time recruiter. Pace was designated as a public information and education officer assigned to Troop D on May 1, 2011. On June 1, 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant and named assistant director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division.

Pace was born in Rolla and graduated from Houston High School in 1989. He attended Harding University, in Searcy, Ark., and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1993. In 1995, he graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, with a Master of Public Administration. He graduated from Leadership in Police Organizations training in Jefferson City, in 2015. Pace is married to Jennifer (Decker), and they have three children, Blake, Brooke and Blair, and one grandchild.

He is the son of Mike and Diane Pace of West Plains.