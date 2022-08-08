Houston Middle School’s fall sports squads will begin preparation for their 2022 seasons next week.

The HMS football team begins practice on Monday (Aug. 15). The Tigers and head coach Todd McKinney (in his 19th year in the position) will begin their 6-game slate Sept. 8 at Mountain Grove.

The HMS volleyball team starts practicing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Heitt Gymnasium, beginning with two days of tryouts from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and continuing after that with practice from 3:30 to 5 p.m. (excluding Open House night). Led by sixth-year head coach Juli Yardley, the Lady Tigers’ season-opener is set for Sept. 2 at Eminence.

Under the guidance of second-year head coach Justin Brown, the HMS boys and girls cross country teams have been running daily since June 6, and will begin competing in a meet Sept. 8 at Willow Springs.

All participants in school sports must have a current physical.