Members of the Houston board of education will interview firms Tuesday to guide it through work on campus over the next several years.
The board announced three finalists that will have interviews beginning at 3:45 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center on Hill Street.
All are Springfield firms: GHN | Architects+Engineers, Paragon Architecture and Dake | Wells Architecture.
The process will last until 4:55 p.m.
Members of the Houston board of education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the high school library.