Members of the Houston City Council handled personnel matters Monday evening.
The board heard of the resignations of Brandon Wildhaber, public grounds laborer; and Carol Pittman, a city hall assistant.
We are sorry to see the City loss good people😢. Maybe it is time for some change.
