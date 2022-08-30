‘Careers On Wheels’ will provide an opportunity for students in kindergarten through fifth grades to see various professions up close and personal. The purpose of the event, which is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, is to help the district’s students think about the possibilities of their future and incite interest in a specific career that they may not have considered before.

“I want to expose our students to different career paths as they begin thinking of a career that may interest them,” said Maggie Moore, elementary counselor. “My hope is that they gain exposure and become inquisitive about different careers. This will be a fun way to explore.”

Moore said there are about 20 professionals scheduled to attend the career fair. She said students can expect to see: rescue and law enforcement vehicles, delivery vehicles, commercial trucks, operational “big rigs,” and more.

“I’m excited that our students will have the opportunity to talk to members of a variety of professions and see their specific vehicles,” Moore said. “I believe this interactive activity will be extremely beneficial to our students.”

For more information or to participate in the elementary career fair, contact Moore at mmoore@houston.k12.mo.us