A Houston man faces a pair of felony charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her residence on Monday.

Byron Kruse, 52, of 8327 Mineral Drive in Houston, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy (an unclassified felony).

According to a report, a Houston Police Department officer was dispatched at about 2:50 p.m. regarding a report of a sexual assault at a South Oak Crest Drive residence. The officer made contact with a woman there who said Kruse came into her house without permission and assaulted her while she was lying on the couch.

The officer then made contact with Kruse, who reported said he was trying to help the woman because she was in pain. He also reportedly told the officer he had knocked and was invited into the residence.

The officer contacted the woman again and she said she has had issues with Kruse entering her house uninvited in the past, and she showed the officer a video that depicted Kruse walking in without knocking, according to a report.

Kruse was arrested and is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond.