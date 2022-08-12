This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Senior Center announced plans this week for its “Helping Hands Walk Event,” which provides funds for its meals program and other activities.

The theme is “Standing On Own 2 Feet,” and the fundraiser is Friday, Sept. 23.

Registration will begin 9 a.m. and the walk starts at the Houston Senior Center at 9:30 a.m. It will end at 11 a.m.

The Houston Senior Center must provide supplemental funds for many of the programs it provides. The center provides about 18,000 meals annually to clients in this area and surrounding communities. Some of the meal cost is covered by a suggested contribution from participants and a portion from grant funds. Each year, the cost continues to rise. “We want to be able to continue services to seniors in our community when things get tight, so help us by making any donation you can,” according to an appeal to the public.

The goal is $5,000.

To donate and obtain a pledge form, call the center at 417-967-4119.