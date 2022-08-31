An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Wednesday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.

Kaleb Smith, 27, was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Smith, who had been in prison since September 2019, was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary and two four-year sentences for stealing and forgery from Taney County, a five-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance from Christian County and a three-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm from St. Louis County.

An autopsy will be conducted, the department said.