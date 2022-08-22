James “Rusty” Russell Hoyle, 75, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Texas County, the son of Robert and Doris (Butts) Hoyle.

Rusty went to school in St. Charles, Mo. He started working at Mid-America Dairymen (MID AM) in Cabool, Mo., in 1967. MID AM later became Dairy Farmers of America and he retired from that job in 2007 after 40 years.

Rusty married Beverly Bloomer on March 12, 1982. Rusty enjoyed floating on the river and working on their farm raising cows. He especially enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Dallas Reed. He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Cabool; two loving daughters, Lisa Windsor and husband, Kurt of Cabool; and Tilithia Labadie and husband, Kenny, of Pawhuska, Okla.; grandchildren, Lindsey and Brandon Verfurth of Billings, Mo., Megan and James Cole, Corbin and Dylan Smith of Cabool, Branson Whitman, Maloree Thompson and Bailey Thompson of Oklahoma and great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Kason, Rivry, Saige and Walker; sisters, Patty Reed, Carol and Eddie Lee and Jeannie and Jack Ingram; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

