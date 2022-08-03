Jerry A. Menz, 78, of Raymondville, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Jerry was born on June 19, 1944, in Randles, Mo. He was the son of Martin J. Menz and Mildred M. (McCormick) Menz.

Jerry grew up in Delta, Mo., with his seven siblings. Jerry married Sharon Denor on Aug. 9, 1963; they had three children, Todd, Kelley and Brian. He married Acleda (Shoults) Young on June 8, 1997, and became a stepdad to Jackie and Tony.

Jerry worked as a self-employed brick layer, cattle buyer and sale barn owner. Together with Acleda, they ran Acleda’s Korner Kitchen in Raymondville. Jerry loved his family most of all.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Acleda; children, Todd Menz (Adonia), Kelley Phillips (Merle), Brian Menz (Shelly), Jackie Lee (Darrell), and Tony Young (Sherri); sisters, Joyce Howell and Judy Cobb; grandchildren, Chad Menz, Haley Menz, Bailey Menz, Brilee Menz, Brady Coats, Brooke Cooper, Maddison Cooper, Noah Lee, Stetson Lee, Meagen Jenkins and Emily Young; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jack T. Menz, Lois Chapman, Janet King, Kathy Crader, Marty Menz, Virginia Menz and a stillborn sister.

Per his wishes, Jerry was cremated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.