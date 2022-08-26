Larry J. Dietrich, 81, of Cabool, was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Iowa to Joseph Christian Dietrich and Deloris Irene Olson. He passed away Aug. 19, 2022, in Licking, Mo.

Mr. Dietrich is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dietrich and Deloris Schmidt.

He is survived by his companion, Janie Barr; daughter, Christina Dietrich; son, Joe Dietrich; and sister, Katheryn Miller.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.