Mary Alice Johnson Steelman was born July 19, 1934, to Walter C. Johnson and Essie Jane (Holmes) Johnson at Bills Creek, Boss, Mo. She departed this life into the arms of Jesus early Saturday morning, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Houston House Nursing Center, making her age 88 years and 25 days.

Mary was raised and attended school at Bills Creek with her siblings, Deloris, William, Johnny and Marcella.

Mary met the love of her life, the late Albert Ray Steelman, they were married in Fulton County, Ark., Sept. 15, 1951, making their union together 56 years. To this union three children were born, Steve Albert, Colleen Sue and Rita Lyn.

Mary worked at Angelica Uniform Factory for several years. In the late 60’s they moved to Summersville to run a dairy farm. Mary was active in ministry with Albert, and her heart was with her home church of Summersville First Baptist Church where she was a faithful and dedicated member. She could often be found with her Bible in her lap and praying to her Savior. She didn’t have many hobbies but loved collecting arrowheads, canning and watching her grandchildren and great children play.

Mary was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her children and their spouses. She loved to sew and tried to pass the love of sewing on to her loved ones. Her love will live in our hearts forever.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Steelman; her parents, Walter and Essie Johnson; her sister, Delores Steelman and husband Clyde; her brother, William Johnson and wife Edith; and nephew, Marvin Mathes.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, three children: Steve Steelman and wife Connie, Colleen Bradford and husband Doyle, and Rita Steelman all of Summersville, Mo.; one sister, Glenna “Marcella” Mathes and husband Bill of Boss, Mo.; four grandchildren, Kezra Chamberlin and husband Jeff of Branson, Mo., Samuel Steelman and wife Kristen of Summersville, Mo., Joshua York and wife Amanda of Houston, Mo., Jacob York and wife Taylor of Summersville, Mo. and Ezekiel of Summersville, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ella and Evva of Branson, Mo., Noah of Summersville, Brooklyn of Houston, Mo., and Hadleigh of Summersville, Mo.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary will also be missed by the special “angels and sweethearts” of Houston House.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Mathes officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the service time on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net