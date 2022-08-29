Area McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area teachers in a big way this fall with the launch of the third-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards.

Nominations will be accepted online through Sept. 12 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator22.

Since launching this award in 2020, locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants have given more than $25,000 in cash and prizes to 130 educators across local communities.

Community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12 and the award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and go the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.

Two tiers of prizes will be awarded to outstanding educators in local communities

50 Outstanding Educators will each receive:

•$100 to use toward their classroom

•Best Teacher Ever coffee mug

•Outstanding Educator Certificate

•McDonald’s vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year

Five Outstanding Educators will each receive:

•$1,000 to use toward their classroom

•Best Teacher Ever coffee mug

•Outstanding Educator Certificate

•McDonald’s vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year

“We are honored to celebrate local educators with this award for a third year,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini. “Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our children succeed.”

In addition to funds for their classrooms and a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award winners can recognize good behavior and academic success among their students with vouchers for free McDonald’s items.

For more information or to submit a McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Award nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator22