When the doors open next week at the Houston School District there will be several new faces.

Houston’s first day is Aug. 22.

New teacher orientation was held last week.

Here are new teachers:

New teachers at Houston Elementary School. From left: Mitch Wilson, Title One; Rory Davis, fifth grade; Jamie Story, preschool; Alicia Wilson, second grade; Sarah Williams, first grade; Amanda Kincaid, fourth grade; and Trina Morgan, fourth grade.

New faculty members at Houston Middle School. From left: Kyle Wake, seventh and eighth grade math; Kristy Ijames, seventh and eighth grade social studies; Tory Wade, interventions; Micah Lee, sixth and seventh grade social studies; April McKinney, middle school English and math; Carman Scholtz, middle and high school special education, English and math; Emily Dodson, middle school and high school special education; Hershel W. Williams III, middle school and high school choir director; and Matthew Price, middle and high school agriculture education.