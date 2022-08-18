Melissa Dawn Plowman, daughter of Andy Helton and Jean Smotherman Helton, was born on June 18, 1966, in Sycamore, Ill., and passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, after a long battle with cancer at her home, with her husband Steve and sons Tyler and Wyatt by her side.

On July 7, 1984, Melissa married the love of her life and best friend, Steven Earl Plowman. They enjoyed 38 happy years together. Two sons were born to this union, Tyler Steven and Wyatt Earl.

Missi, as her family and friends knew her, was saved and baptized at First Baptist Church in Summersville, Mo., as a young teenager. She recently re-dedicated her life to Jesus.

She moved back to Summersville with her family when she was 13, where she attended Summersville School and graduated in 1984. In 1986, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy and the two of them lived in Virginia and Mississippi.

Missi started her Wal-Mart career in Biloxi, Miss. She then transferred to Mountain View when they moved back to Missouri. She has since then worked as an Assistant Store Manager for both Houston and Mountain View Wal-Mart stores. Her career spanned 30 plus years before she retired due to her health.

She grew up with a love for horseback riding, which she did with both family and friends. One of the things she enjoyed most in later years was spending time on the river with Steve and her boys, as well as other family and friends. She also loved cruising the back roads with Steve and finding new places where she would later take her mom and sisters to see. She and Steve loved their trips to Mexico, and began a yearly tradition to go together and make lasting memories.

Her grandchildren were the highlights of her life and she loved every minute spent with them, whether it was Gibson watching over her, Hadley putting on her make-up, Hudson playing in the sandbox with his tractor, or watching Haysli practice her tumbling. She was hoping to see them grow up, however her time was cut short and in her last days, her hope was that she created precious memories with them that would help them to always remember Nan Missi.

She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Peifer, as well as grandparents Virgie and Dow Helton and Pauline Frye, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Pat and Charles “Bob” Plowman.

Missi is survived by her husband, Steve Plowman; her sons; Tyler Plowman and Wyatt Plowman and his wife Kyli; her grandchildren, Gibson, Hadley, Hudson and Haysli; one brother, Kevin Helton and Karen, sisters Sherry Rosenbum and Donnie, Robin Spacek and Butch, Brenda Duncan and Tom, Shawna Helton, and brothers-in-law Chuck Plowman, Doug Plowman (Kim) and Donald Peifer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

If there was one thing Missi could tell those she leaves behind, it would be to not worry about tomorrow, but to enjoy each day God gives you, and to never forget to say, “I love you.”

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Brooks and Tim Bradshaw officiating. Interment is in the Bethel Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Sam Peifer, Chad Peifer, Lucas Duncan, Josh Coomer, Adam Cobble and Hunter Duncan. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

