Melvin R. Kirkwood, age 62, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, in Richland, Mo. Melvin was born Nov. 1, 1959, in Houston, Mo., to Homer and Lena Kirkwood.

Melvin is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Homer.

He is survived by two sons: Shaun Kirkwood and Philip Kirkwood of Houston; three brothers, Wallace (Cindy), Rick (Priscilla) and Jack; two sisters, Carol Britzman, Jaretta (Ken) Lawson; five grandchildren, Myah Marie Kirkwood, Cain Ray Kirkwood, Nate Michael Kirkwood, Angel Marie Kirkwood and Brock Michael Kirkwood.

Melvin grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1978. He was a member of the New Horizon Church of the Nazarene in Houston where he taught Sunday School. He enjoyed playing bass in the Praise Team and was the janitor and maintenance for the church.

Melvin was an amazing father and grandfather and made sure his family was taken care of. He was a hard worker and would do anything for others. He was known to be a die-hard Georgia Bull Dog fan.

Most of all, he loved serving the Lord and telling others about his God.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the New Horizon Church with Pastor Ken Lawson officiating. A burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

