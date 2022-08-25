Missouri Ozarks Community Health recently received $65,000 in grant funding to provide support for its COVID-19 response and treatment capacity. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Missouri Ozarks Community Health was one of 27 centers in Missouri to receive the funding.

“We’re excited to receive this funding, which will help sustain the accessibility and availability of primary care services to meet the ongoing needs of the most vulnerable populations we serve,” said Missouri Ozarks Community Health CEO Tim Shryack. The funding will also allow for increased mobile COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, outreach and education.

“COVID-19 vaccines are working well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death; however, public health experts are seeing reduced protection over time against mild and moderate disease due to new viral variants,” said Missouri Ozarks’ Medical Director, Dr. Joshua Wolfe. “It is still clearly beneficial to be fully vaccinated, particularly as new boosters are released.”

The COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low in its service areas (Douglas, Ozark, Texas and Wright County), with approximately fewer than 40% fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Financial resources, insurance coverage and transportation are among the many barriers to accessing healthcare in rural areas.

Missouri Ozarks Community Health said it is here to help fill the gap. MOCH clinics have the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on hand for interested patients. It is recommended that persons aged six months and older be vaccinated against the virus. Patients can schedule an appointment at any one of Missouri Ozarks Community Health’s six clinics by calling 417-683-5739.

Missouri Ozarks Community Health is a federally qualified health center established in 1996. It operates clinics in Ava, Mansfield, Mountain Grove, Cabool, Houston and Gainesville. MOCH offers a variety of services including primary medical, dental and behavioral healthcare.