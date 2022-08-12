The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic and safety study with its consultant team to identify ways to improve the 47-mile stretch of U.S. 63, from south of the U.S. 50 interchange in Osage County to Rolla in Phelps County.

The goal is to explore specific improvements that will enhance safety and ease congestion along the corridor, while also providing improved access for businesses and communities.

Communities in south-central Missouri also have asked study of a stretch of U.S. 63 in this region to expand the number of lanes.

In coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, the study team is in the process of re-evaluating the 2009 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) of this area. A National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) re-evaluation is necessary because existing conditions, possible solutions, potential impacts, and related mitigation measures may have changed.

The study team is currently in the process of conducting field surveys which will identify natural and archaeological resources that may be impacted by potential highway improvements.

MoDOT also is seeking public comments regarding the previous study and potential corridor improvements. Comments can be submitted through the virtual form below through August 23, 2022.

The re-evaluation is expected to be complete in May 2023.