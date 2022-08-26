A Texas County man charged in the murder of his sister-in-law is set to appear Sept. 6 for either a plea or trial setting in Texas County Circuit Court.

Joshua Goodchild of Eunice, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Nikki Goodchild, 31, who was married to his brother. The tragedy in March 2022 occurred at the woman’s Eunice house, where she was found in the living room just inside the doorway with bullet wounds to her head, chest and right shoulder, authorities said.

Goodchild is represented by a public defender from St. Louis. He earlier waived a formal arraignment in Texas County Circuit Court. If convicted, Goodchild faces life in prison or the death penalty.

The next day after the shooting, law enforcement served a search warrant at the Joshua Goodchild’s home, where he lived in an RV and a gray mailbox stood at the end of the road reading 125 Elm St., the address where he earlier lived in Mountain View. Several weapons and boxes of ammunition were seized at the home, along with .45-caliber colt bullets — Hornady Frontier Cartridges Cowboy Action Load — similar to that found at the murder scene. On social media, videos show Goodchild shooting weapons, including a .45-caliber colt revolver.

During the investigation other family told of Goodchild’s obsession with the farm’s ownership and erratic behavior over years. A former spouse said he was paranoid that the government was listening to his phone conversations and had shot out windows claiming he was aiming at a terrorist. Another brother said he hadn’t spoken to the murder suspect for more than two years because of threats to his family and his brother’s strange behavior.