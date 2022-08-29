This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when all Texas County Library branches join with the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all: A free library card.

Resources at the library branches are available to anyone who has a library card. Students can turn to the library for materials, programs, a safe place to study, and knowledgeable library staff that support academic achievement.

Today’s libraries aren’t only a place of quiet study, but also creative and engaging community centers where students can collaborate using new technologies or just relax with peers. Texas County Library branches offer access to a variety of print and digital resources, including e-books, online homework help, online databases and more that can be accessed in person or online.

“Our Texas County Library provides access and programs for students of all ages,” said library director Louise Beasley. “There’s really something for everyone, and it’s all free with a Texas County Library card.”

Throughout the course of the month, new cardholders will be entered into a drawing for a $20 gift card to be presented at the end of the month.

For more information on how to sign up for a library card, visit any branch of Texas County Library in person, phone the Houston library at 417-967-2258, or go online to texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.