This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

New student pickup guidelines were announced at the Houston School District to alleviate traffic congestion.

Drivers are asked not to lineup on streets more than 5 minutes before classes dismiss.

Here are lineup times: Early Childhood Center on Hill Street (2:40 p.m.), elementary on Bryan Street (2:45 p.m.) and middle and high school on Pine Street (3:05 p.m.)