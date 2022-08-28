This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The start of school Aug. 22 gave Houston students the opportunity to sign up for various extracurricular activities on campus.

On Friday, high school clubs and organizations made presentations and students joined for the school year.

ODDS AND ENDS: Houston High School cheerleaders purchased and distributed Gatorade to the football team during Friday’s lunch period…About 80 pre-schoolers, ages 3-4, are enrolled at the Early Childhood Center this year at Hill Street. It is the first year at that location, which underwent renovations during the summer. Other agriculture and technical classes moved to the Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street to make room…The 2021-’22 Houston School District yearbook, The Pineymo, has arrived at the central office. They are available for pickup during school hours. Elementary students have a yearbook organized by Joe Ward.