Norma (Barton) Hinton, age 89, daughter of George and Mary Barton, was born Aug. 5, 1933. She passed away Aug. 6, 2022.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents; sisters, Eva, Pearl and Iva; and brothers, Earnest, Everett, Clarence, Raymond, Eleda, Noah, John, Virgil, Arthur, Floyd, Lloyd and Herbert.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Louise Golding and husband John; one granddaughter, Emily Christine Golding, all of Texas; two sisters, Ruby Johnson and Lois Grimm; as well as a host of nephews, nieces and many friends.

Glenn and Norma celebrated 53 years together. Norma married Glenn Hinton on Aug. 30, 1954, in Pacific, Mo. They had one daughter, Mary Louise.

Norma loved gardening, quilting and preparing meals for anyone. Norma was famous for her chicken and rice soup. She was proud whenever it was requested at any gathering. Norma loved attending church and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering for the nursery. Among many baked goods, Norma contributed handmade quilts for benefits in the community.

A funeral service for Norma is noon Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, until the time of service. Burial will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

