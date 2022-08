One person received moderate injuries Wednesday night when a car struck a deer near Summersville.

Tpr. J.J. Smith said a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harold C. Anderson, 47, of Butler, struck the animal on Highway 17 about two miles west of Summersville.

Anderson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle had minor damage.