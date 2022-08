One person was seriously injured Thursday morning when a truck struck an Amish buggy on Highway KK near Hartshorn.

Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a southbound 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 16-year-old Hartshorn boy struck the rear of the animal-drawn vehicle.

Alvin E. Shetler, 25, of Hartshorn, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.