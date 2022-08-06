One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said.

Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where a male was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department were called to assist. They used a rescue basket attached with a rope to lift the victim.

Among those on the scene included EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The condition of the patient was not immediately known, but he was said to be responsive to EMS. He was transported by ambulance and then airlifted by a medical helicopter from a landing zone after a rescue that lasted more than an hour.

As the rescue was under way, another call send some Houston Rural firefighters to Highway EE, where a grass fire was reported.