Various open houses are planned this week across the Houston School District campus.

Here is a schedule:

•Kindergarten transition meeting – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

•Early Childhood Center open house (Hill Street) — 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. (Doors open at 4:45 p.m.) A tour will follow the meeting.

•Houston Elementary School open house — 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, for students and families.

•Houston Middle School open house — Orientation begins at 6 p.m. at Hiett Gym. Building tours run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for sixth graders and new students.

•Houston High School open house — Orientation begins at 7 p.m. at Hiett Gym. Open house from 6 to 7 p.m. for freshmen and new students.