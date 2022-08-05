Patsy June (Unger) Honeycutt joined her heavenly father in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, with loving family at her side. Pat was a devout Christian and lived 90 years as a faithful servant to the Lord. There is no doubt she was met at the gates with rejoicing as she joined the family and friends that were waiting on her, especially the love of her life Bill. She was born in the Cabool, Mo., home of her grandparents on June 28, 1932, to Clias and Freda (Williams) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Otis Ice, and her sister, Carol Sue Unger.

Pat’s love for music and theater began when she was a little girl. In first grade, she was named Majorette of the brand new Cabool High School Drum Corps. Due to her sister Sue’s illness, the family moved west and Pat attended several years of school in Arizona before returning to Cabool for good. She was active in band, choir, speech, debate, pep club and student council before graduating as Salutatorian of the class of 1950.

It was in her senior year that Pat became engaged to Joseph William “Bill” Honeycutt, Jr., and they were united in marriage on June 28, 1950 at the Cabool Christian Church. A son, Michael William, was born in 1952, followed by a daughter, Sherryl Ann, in 1954. Taking care of the home was no small feat, as Bill worked tirelessly to be a young businessman. Pat was Bill’s “Rock” for 71 years of marriage and provided him the support needed to grow and operate various business entities and farms. Bill believed in surrounding himself with the best people and that started at home with Patsy June! Their marriage was an incredible bond built on loyalty, love, and dedication – an example for all of us to live by.

It’s safe to say that Pat’s cooking met no match. She was a master of the classic meals like roasts and veggie soup but what really set her apart was her ability to whip something up on the fly. Anyone who entered her home was almost forced into food which would turn to fellowship. Holiday traditions and family gatherings were centered around Pat’s cooking and something that brought family and friends together year after year. Pat’s home often became a gathering spot for Cabool Bulldogs to grab a pre-game meal. Feeding a team of high school boys was no easy task but she always made sure everyone left full. She loved to entertain and her cooking had a way of comforting any troubles and providing the fuel needed to start or finish the day.

Pat loved to read, work puzzles and travel. She and Bill, with friends and family, visited national parks from coast-to-coast. They also made year round trips to land they own in the Dakotas, most always staying longer than she wanted!

She was known as “Granny” to her grandsons and their wives, Brent (Nichole) and Drew (Sarah) but when three rowdy great-grandsons came along — Briley, Griffin and Cooper, she also became “Ma.” On any given day you might find her wearing homemade paper crafts, playing pool, building block houses, or anything else they could talk her into. Gentle by nature, Ma would reluctantly be the referee of many living room wrestling matches. Though not her favorite family activity, her watchful eye kept everyone on an equal playing field. She was an amazing Grandma and always available to lend an ear or give advice, love or support. She led by example and typically never had to raise her voice but still to this day, all her boys (and most of the neighborhood) know the meaning of her ear piercing whistle…..get home!

Outside the home, Pat was very busy and involved in many civic organizations and activities. She served several years as a Trustee at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, decades on the Board of Directors at Kabul Nursing Home, and spent a lifetime of volunteering for local blood drives. (If you’re able, take time to donate!) She took every opportunity to assist any group or anyone in need.

Her unwavering faith was impressive, to say the least. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and Pat not only knew scripture, but she lived it. A great prayer warrior, knowing her meant you were being lifted up in prayer regularly.



Pat will be remembered by her immeasurable love for the Lord, her family, her church and her community. Day in and day out, she put the needs of everyone around her before her own. Her physical presence will be greatly missed here on Earth, but we can all be at peace knowing she and Bill are together again.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Cabool First Baptist Church with services following at 11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Honeycutt Family Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabool First Baptist Church, c/o the funeral home.

