Players in Houston's starting lineup wave toward the opposition prior to the first game of Thursday's preseason volleyball jamboree inside the New Gym. From left, Kelsey Pritchett, Kayla Wagner, Olivia Crites, Makenzi Arthur, Madi Reed and Angie Smith.

The Houston High School volleyball team hosted a preseason jamboree with Cabool and Willow Springs on Thursday (Aug. 25) in the New Gym.

To view a photo gallery from the game against Cabool (with the option to purchase photos), click here.

Doug Davison

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply Cancel reply