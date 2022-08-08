The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest after observing Shelton sitting in a car parked in front of a laundromat on Grand Avenue. During the process, the officer found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.

A probable cause state was sent to the county prosecutor seeking new charges.

The bond on the warrant was set at $25,000.

•Ebonnie R. Baker, 20, of 13523 Highway C at Licking, was issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on July 17 and 23.