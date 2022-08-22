The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.

Jacobs was cited after reportedly yelling outside a women’s drug addiction recovery facility for an extended period.

•Katrina B. Hill, 55, of 11998 Highway 38 at Cabool, was issued citations for driving with an expired license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on East Highway 17 at about 6:50 p.m. Aug. 9.

•Jessica M. Mitzel, 35, and Candace N. Walser, 30, both of 111 Sugar Maple Drive in Houston, were each issued citations for fourth-degree assault after an incident at a Thomasville Road apartment complex on July 7 in which they are each alleged to have assaulted a 31-year-old woman.

The victim told the officer she was backing her car out of a parking spot and was hit through an open window by Mitzel. She said she tried to get out of the vehicle and get away (leaving the car in reverse), and was held to the ground by Walser until Walser was hit by an open car door.

Mitzel also had an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident – property damage exceeding $1,000, along with a misdemeanor charge of no insurance. She was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond on the charges set at $25,000.

•April N. Ellis, 42, of 620 Cleveland Road in Houston, was issued a citation for allowing an animal to run at large after an incident on Aug. 10.

An officer was dispatched at about 6:10 a.m. regarding a report of three dogs chasing a person. The officer made contact with a man there who said he had been walking and had the dogs running around him. The officer reportedly recognizing two of the dogs due to seeing them loose and transporting them to the city pound earlier in the week.

The officer reported that Ellis had received warnings for dogs on the loose after three previous incidents.

•Carl E. Hutsell, 27, of 1294 John St. in Houston, was arrested Aug. 14 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who knew of the warrant went to a Highway 17 apartment at about 8 p.m. where Hutsell was reportedly present. A woman there told the officer Hutsell wasn’t there and gave the officer permission to search the residence. Hutsell was then found hiding in a closet.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

•Judith A. Kimrey, 68, of 411 E. Main St. in Houston, was arrested Aug. 8 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of tampering with a judicial officer.

An officer made the arrest at the OCCS office in Houston and transported Kimrey to jail where she was held without bond.