The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•A man reported on Aug. 20 that trash from a neighboring property had caused issues while he was mowing at his Ozark Street property.

An investigating officer noted in a report that residents of the neighboring property had been warned multiple times about clutter, debris and trash on their property.

Three people were subsequently issued citations for littering: Janet C. McGrath, 41; Valerie Fithen, 27; and Dalton L. Hatton, 26, all of 300 Ozark St. in Houston.

•Jennifer C. Bartlett, 30, of 16691 Count Road 6240 in Edgar Springs, was issued a citation for trespassing after entering Walmart on Aug. 19.

She had been banned from all Walmart properties after a previous incident in June 2021.

•An officer was dispatched at about 11 a.m. Aug. 9 regarding a report of property damage at a Thomasville Road residence.

The officer made contact with a 67-year-old man there who said that sometime during the night, a brick had been thrown through the back glass of his 2007 Dodge Nitro. There are no suspects.