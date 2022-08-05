A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Ryan A. Chick

Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about three miles east of Jerico Springs. Troops said the vehicle topped a hill, became airborne, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Dead is Ryan A. Chick, 18, of Cabool. Bradley Kidwell, 18, of Cabool, had serious injuries and was flown to Cox South in Springfield.

The driver died, as did Logan W. Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Mo. A fifth person, Taylor Q. Ranney, 18, had moderate injuries and was taken to Cox South.

Bradley K. Kidwell

The patrol said Kidwell was the only person wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.