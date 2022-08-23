A new report shows 1,020 Texas County residents have received healthcare since Medicaid expansion in Missouri.

The Institute for Public Health at Washington University reports that the number of adults included — after Missouri voters approved widening the safety net to tap federal dollars that pay for a majority of costs — represents about 11.7 percent of those who fall less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the report, of the county’s 24,131 residents, 8,713 qualify. Total enrollment across eligibility groups stands at 6,567, about 27.2 percent of Texas County’s population.

Before the voter-approved expansion, Medicaid did not cover adults without children. Coverage through Mo HealthNet is now available to all Missourians with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $18,800 per year for an individual and $38,295 for a household of four (children were already eligible for Medicaid at higher income levels).

The expansion rollout began with a rocky start as applications to the state swelled and processing times slowed, but the state said application periods have shortened.

Applications approved in Texas County began to jump significantly in November (158), December (162) of last year and January 2022 (121), but have slowed to double digits since February. In both June and July 2022, months with the most recent data, 60 applications were processed, according to the Institute of Public Health that has created a dashboard to track the program.

HOW TO ENROLL

If you are under 65 and don’t have Medicare:

•You can enroll through HealthCare.gov, either online or by phone at 800-318-2596.

•You enroll online directly through MO HealthNet. (https://mydss.mo.gov/healthcare/apply) The Missouri Department of Social Services Family Support Division can provide assistance. (https://mydss.mo.gov/healthcare)

•You can complete and submit a paper application.