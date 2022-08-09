Here’s another one of those major and potentially life-changing issues that you probably aren’t aware of due to the mainstream media’s habit of avoiding a wide range of subjects that matter in favor of focusing largely on madness and foolishness and fanning the flames of fear.

On the ballot in California in this year’s general election in November is a proposal to split the state into three new states: California, Southern California and Northern California. Yep, people in the Golden State are going to take the first steps toward an end result of dividing their gigantic piece of real estate three ways.

The idea originated with renowned Silicon Valley investor Tim Draper, who’s famous for getting in early with Tesla, Skype and Hotmail, among others. The proposal qualified to appear on the ballot by receiving well over 400,000 valid signatures, thanks to an energetic and resourceful campaign and financial backing from Draper.

The numbers involved in the whole thing are certainly interesting.

As of the 2020 census, California had population of 39,538,223 (give or take a few million illegal residents), the highest total of any state and more than 10 million higher than second-place Texas. Conversely, Wyoming’s official population in 2020 was 576,851.

And yet, California and Wyoming each have two U.S. Senators. Just like Texas (the second most populated state), Florida (No. 3), Vermont (No. 48) and Alaska (No. 49).

That’s just the way the system is designed.

Cal 3 supporters feel like two senators in Washington, D.C., doesn’t fairly represent the people of the Golden State, and the proposal would give them six.

Man, that’s diabolically clever.

The three new versions of California would each have a similar population, and each would be dominated by a large urban area (Los Angeles in California, the Bay Area in NoCal and the sprawling San Diego metroplex in SoCal).

Make no mistake, this isn’t simply a wild, outlandish, seat-of-the-pants proposal. On the contrary, it’s something that has been carefully thought out with the goal of significantly increasing the influence of a particular ideology and mindset, and the promotion of a specific set of objectives.

Of course, any major changes to California as we know it would only occur following multiple stages of bureaucratic procedure. If voters this fall decide slicing the state three ways sounds good, the idea would then require approval the California House and Senate before ultimately being presented to the U.S. Congress.

Wow. So the voters in Cali are going to decide whether they should have six Senators and the U.S. should have 52 states. And your media hasn’t told you.

To me, that’s pretty irresponsible. But it’s also not surprising. Cal 3 is too extraordinary and too important to receive adequate attention.

Just to further your education on the matter, look it up online and you can see which counties will be part of which California. The proposed boundaries seem a bit weird, but again, this isn’t so much about geography, equality or even logic. It’s about slick political manipulation and large-scale political gain.

It occurs to me that if this thing succeeds, we might see Tex 3 in somewhat of a hurry. And after that, who knows? Could things progress to the point where Americans are asked to consider a “U.S. 2” proposal? That would indeed be pretty wild.

But then, I’m not sure it wouldn’t be a good idea to let red be red and blue be blue, you know?

Anyway, as if Cal 3 wasn’t enough to blow the average Midwesterner’s mind, check this out: People in the massive San Bernardino County (home to the big cities of Riverside and San Bernardino) will vote in November if they want to secede from California.

Yes, really. And it’s because the county’s officials aren’t sure they’re getting their fair share of cash from the state.

I’m not sure how that fits in with the county being part of a new SoCal state. But that’s another story.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.