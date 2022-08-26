Richard Allen Luck with was born on Sept. 19, 1961, in Houston, Mo. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Dewayne Luck and Velma Faye Garrison Luck. Rick is survived by his brother, Steven Luck, and sister, Valorie Gehman. He is survived by his niece, Kelli Luck, and nephews, Max, Nick and Joseph Gehman, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

As a young man Rick enjoyed spelunking and horseback riding. In high school, he was president of the chess club and a member of the National Guard. In 1980 after he graduated from Fredericktown High School, he went on to join the Army. He enjoyed time spent in Guam and Hawaii. It was in O’ahu, Hawaii (Oct. 27, 1984) that he sustained a life-changing injury. He was medically discharged from the Army in the summer of 1985 and moved to San Antonio, Texas. In San Antonio, Rick managed Eddie Adam’s catering truck business for many years. He also owned and operated his own catering truck.

Rick had a great capacity for fun and kindness. He often gave money away to people in need. When Rick could no longer work, he took in stray cats and gave them food and shelter. These homeless cats became healthy, well-cared-for pets under Rick’s care. Richard Allen Luck passed from this world on May 13, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, with his brother, sister, and friend, Juan, at his side. May he rest in peace.

PAID